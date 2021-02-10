null Powered by Top Rated Local®
No Contact Host Dispenser

$99.00
20CHD70-G
Product Description

No contact communion host dispenser

  • Includes one gold tone dispenser and host cylinder
  • Cylinder holds 100, 1-1/8 diameter hosts
  • Proudly Made in USA

